GPZ URGES UPND GOVERNMENT TO RECOVER DEFAULTED CDF LOANS



Lusaka…. Friday August 29, 2025 (SMART EAGLES)



The Government of President Hakainde Hichilema is facing calls to take urgent action over mass defaults on Constituency Development Fund (CDF) loans, with the Government of the Patriotic Zambians (GPZ) warning that forgiving the loans would encourage a culture of non-repayment in Zambia.





GPZ President Silavwe Jackson told Smart Eagles that the loans, which were distributed by the UPND government as part of a scheme to reward supporters following the 2021 general election, were now largely unpaid.





“Majority of the CDF loan beneficiaries don’t feel obligated to pay back, alleging it is their entitlement and time to ‘eat,'” Mr Jackson said.





He warned that both the government and beneficiaries must take responsibility for the repayment of the funds. Jackson outlined measures that GPZ believes should be taken, including suspending further CDF loan disbursements, having the government repay 50 percent of the loans from the 2026 national budget, and extending repayment periods for beneficiaries with deductions through mobile money, bank accounts, or Zesco units.





Mr Silavwe stressed that even if it takes 10 or 20 years, the CDF loans must be repaid.





“A clear message must be sent that national resources are not for political personal rewards,” he said.