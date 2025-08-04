Grace Mugabe Celebrates 60th Birthday with Private Luxury Party at Blue Roof Mansion

Former First Lady Grace Mugabe quietly turned 60 on Saturday, 2 August 2025, but the celebration itself was anything but low-key. The widow of the late President Robert Mugabe hosted a lavish private party at her Blue Roof mansion in Harare’s exclusive Borrowdale suburb, drawing in some of Zimbabwe’s political elites and social heavyweights.

Who Attended Grace Mugabe’s 60th Birthday Party?

Although Grace has kept a low profile since her husband’s ouster in the 2017 military-assisted coup that brought Emmerson Mnangagwa to power, her birthday guest list was a reminder that she still moves in influential circles.

Among those spotted at the event were Second Lady Miniyothabo Baloyi, wife to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, ZANU-PF power couple Chris and Monica Mutsvangwa, and Elizabeth Macheka, widow of the late opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai. Also present was Mike Bimha, Grace’s brother and a former ZANU-PF political commissar, along with his wife Tsitsi.

Jah Prayzah Brings the Vibes

Top musician Jah Prayzah performed live at the party, keeping guests entertained with his signature sound. Videos of his performance at the event have since gone viral on social media, drawing attention to the rare public celebration by the once-controversial former First Lady.

made their way online, sparking conversations about her political connections and lingering influence—even years after her husband’s fall from power.

