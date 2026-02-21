Grace Mugabe fuming after son’s arrested in Johannesburg

Grace Mugabe is reportedly enraged following the arrest of her son, Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Bellarmine, 28, and another man were taken into custody at Bramley Police Station after a gardener was shot at their residence in the Hyde Park suburb. Both men are facing attempted murder charges.

According to sources cited by SABC News correspondent Sophie Mokoena, Grace Mugabe has expressed deep frustration over her children’s behaviour.

“I spoke to someone who has a strong relationship with the Mugabe family,” Mokoena reported. “He indicated to me that the former first lady, Grace Mugabe, is very angry because she has been speaking to her children, telling them to behave. Because if you remember, the other son was arrested in Zimbabwe last year with dagga. And also, the very same son who is now arrested in South Africa, at some point in time, he made court appearances in Zimbabwe.”

Sources say the Mugabe family is reportedly distressed over the repeated legal troubles involving Grace Mugabe’s children, highlighting ongoing concerns about their conduct.