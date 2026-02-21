Grace Mugabe’s Possible Return to South Africa Fuels Intense Public Debate as Unresolved 2017 Assault Case Remains in Focus While Son Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe Faces Attempted Murder Charges After Johannesburg Shooting Incident





The Mugabe family has once again come under legal and public scrutiny in South Africa following recent developments involving Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, the youngest son of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe.



Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe was arrested in Johannesburg after a shooting incident at a Hyde Park residence, where a gardener working at the property was seriously wounded during an altercation.

Authorities allege that the suspects could face attempted murder charges as investigations continue, including efforts to locate the firearm believed to have been used in the incident.

The victim remains in critical condition while the case proceeds through the legal system.



The incident has reignited attention on Grace Mugabe’s own unresolved legal situation in South Africa stemming from an alleged 2017 assault case in Johannesburg. A court decision later removed the diplomatic immunity that allowed her to leave the country at the time, and an arrest warrant remains a key legal factor that could complicate any future visit.



Analysts say the combination of both cases has sparked broader discussions across Southern Africa about accountability, diplomatic privilege, and whether politically connected families face equal treatment under the law.

The situation continues to generate strong reactions on social media and within political circles, highlighting ongoing tensions between diplomacy, justice, and public expectations.



