Graduates Without National Youth Service Certificate May Struggle to Get Jobs in Zimbabwe- Minister Reveals

Graduates Without National Youth Service Certificate May Struggle to Get Jobs in Zimbabwe, Minister Machakaire Reveals

Minister of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training, Tino Machakaire, has warned that university and college graduates in Zimbabwe may struggle to secure employment if they do not hold a National Youth Service (NYS) certificate.

Minister Machakaire said completing the youth service programme is a key requirement for young people seeking jobs in the country.

Social Media Buzz Over NYS Requirements

The minister’s remarks have sparked a lively debate on social media, with many users seeking clarification. One netizen asked on Facebook what exactly the National Youth Service entails and why it could make it difficult for degree holders to secure employment if they don’t have the certificate:

“Hon Minister Tino Machakaire with greatest respect, make it clear NYS kunenge kuchiitwa nezvei which makes it difficult for a degree holder kuwana basa if asina that certificate.”

Minister Machakaire responded by explaining the purpose behind the programme:

“As Minister of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training, my mandate is to advance the empowerment and holistic development of our young people through diverse programmes and initiatives. However, true empowerment and development cannot exist without a strong foundation. A young person cannot be fully developed if they are not firmly grounded in their identity, values and history. When we understand where we come from, we are better equipped to define where we are going,” he said.

Programme Relaunch and Goals

The National Youth Service was first introduced under former President Robert Mugabe but was paused due to resource constraints.

It was relaunched by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in May 2024, with the goal of training 100,000 young Zimbabweans over five years.