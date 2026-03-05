BREAKING: GRAND Iranian Ayatollah Issues Blatant Call to Bloodshed: “Shed the Blood of Trump and the Zionists”





In a fiery sermon loaded with religious justification, Grand Ayatollah Abdollah Javadi Amoli— one of Iran’s most senior conservative clerics—delivered a chilling message framing violence against Americans and Israelis as a sacred duty.



Offering condolences on what he described as the heavy martyrdom of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Javadi Amoli urged unity amid trials:



“We once again offer our condolences on the heavy and unbearable martyrdom of the Supreme Leader of the Revolution to the Islamic Ummah and the honorable family of this great man. We are now on the threshold of a great test and must be careful to fully preserve this unity, to fully preserve this union. If there is a little hardship, an immeasurable treasure lies ahead.”



He then invoked a tradition from Imam Ja’far al-Sadiq (Imam Sadeq) to justify lethal force:



“When they ask Imam Sadeq: someone intends our property, our land, our soil—what should we do? He said: ‘Faqtulhu, damuhu ‘alayya’—kill him, his blood is on me, Imam Sadeq. Shed his blood.”



Javadi Amoli applied this directly to modern enemies:



“Shedding the blood of the Zionist, shedding the blood of Trump, and the like. Now the word of the Imam of the Time is: fight the Zionist, his blood is on me. The word of the Imam of the Time is: fight oppressive America, his blood is on me.”