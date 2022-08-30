Grandpa walks out on 50-year old girlfriend after cohabiting for 2 years

AFTER promising his 50-year old girlfriend marriage and convincing her to move in with him, a 72-year-old grandfather of Lusaka has run away from his lover after two solid years of cohabiting.

Now, all that is left is his heartbroken elderly girlfriend and sweet memories of their affair which instead draw tears from her aging eyes.

According to reports, it was love at first sight, when Pearson Chipuma staying in the fringes of Lusaka North met Jennifer Chulu slightly over two years ago.

Not one to let a beautiful woman get away, Chipuma immediately launched his attack, summoned his charm and sweet talked himself into Jennifer’s heart.

Cautious of the cassanova nature of men in the nation’s capital, the blushing Jennifer told her charming admirer that she was not interested in games but wanted marriage.

Determined to win her, Chipuma told Jennifer that he too was actually interested in marriage and that if she moved in with him, he would send a delegation of lobola negotiators to her people.

Against her better judgement and convinced that she had found the man of her life, Jennifer moved in with Chipuma.

With love in the air, Jennifer did not notice how days turned into weeks and weeks into months with no wedding arrangements anywhere in sight.

It is only a fortnight ago when Chipuma walked out on her that she noticed that they had stayed together for two years.

Eager to return her man to their house, Jennifer petitioned the Lusaka Boma Local Court to reconcile her with Chipuma.

But instead of ordering Chipuma back to her warm embrace, the court gave Jennifer a long lecture about the difference between a wife and a girlfriend.

Senior Local Court Justice Monya Ng’andwe informed Jennifer that the court could not reconcile to Chipuma because there was no marriage between them.

Chipuma himself expressed shock that a woman who was his girlfriend could bring him to court claiming to be his wife.

He told the court that he left home last week because he was now moving on.

Kalemba