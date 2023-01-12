Grant commits to ensure Zambia qualifies for next AFCON

CHIPOLOPOLO coach Avram Grant says he would not have taken up the role if he knew that he cannot take the country to the next Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Grant, an Israeli, was unveiled in late December 2022 to replace Croatian, Aljosa Asanovic.

Featuring on a programme dubbed one on one with Avram Grant on ZNBC TV last night, Grant said he will work hard to ensure that Zambia qualifies to the AfCON, after missing out for three consecutive times, since 2015.

The coach said he will ensure that he assembles a team of talented, passionate and mentally strong players.

The 68 year old added that his advanced age will not stand in his desire to deliver positive results for Zambia.

Grant once coached English Premier League (EPL) side Chelsea Football Club and the Ghana national soccer team, that he took to the 2015 AfCON final, among other teams.

Zambia did not qualify for the 2017, 2019 and 2021 (but played in 2022) AfCON editions.

For the Ivory Coast 2023 AfCON (to be played in January 2024), Zambia seeks to qualify, at all cost.

In the qualifiers, the Chipolopolo Boys are in Group H alongside Ivory Coast, Lesotho and Comoros.

So far, the Chipolopolo Boys lost 1 – 3 to Ivory Coast on June 3, 2022 but went on to beat Comoros 2 – 1 at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on June 7, 2022.

Zambia’s back-to-back qualifier matches against Lesotho will be played in March 2023 while the final two qualifying matches against Ivory Coast and Comoros will take place in June 2023.

Kalemba J