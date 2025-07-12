Great moment citizens joined hands to build roads brick by brick in Burkina Faso’s capital

The capital of Burkina Faso, Ouagadougou, has been the focus of significant infrastructure development.

It all particularly begun under the leadership of President Ibrahim Traoré, who came to power following a 2022 coup.

An X report by “Typical African” highlight an ambitious initiative to improve road infrastructure, often framed as a community-driven effort under the “Faso Mêbo” initiative.

This program involves volunteers and local workers contributing to urban development, including road construction, in cities like Ouagadougou and Bobo Dioulasso.

For example, volunteers have been noted to provide materials like cement and sand for these projects.

In one of the videos shared via X, citizens could be seen busily tiling the roads brick by brick.

This highlights the determination of citizens to join hands in construction works that will make the country a great place to be.