GREEN PARTY RAISES CONCERN OVER CONFIDENTIAL MoU WITH U.S GOV’T

Opposition Green Party Leader Peter Sinkamba has expressed concern over government’s announcement that health sector support may be linked to expanded access for American interests in Zambia’s mineral resources.

Zambia recently disclosed that it is close to signing a confidential Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United States, which would tie support to the health sector to increased access for American interests in minerals such as copper, gold, and cobalt.

Speaking in an interview with RCV News in Lusaka today, Mr. Sinkamba questioned the secrecy surrounding the agreement, arguing that if it were beneficial to Zambians, there would be no need for it to be signed in private.

“Having a secret deal tied to public service delivery is highly suspicious and suggests that the contents of the agreement may not be in the best interests of Zambians,” said Mr. Sinkamba.

He further reminded government that the Zambian Constitution requires all loans and similar agreements to be handled transparently and subjected to parliamentary approval.

Mr. Sinkamba has since called on the government to either make the agreement public or abandon it altogether, warning that proceeding with it could undermine the country’s natural resources.

By Christabel Kamunu