Greta Thunberg and 160 Gaza Flotilla activists land in Greece after Israel deportation

Swedish climate campaigner, Greta Thunberg and 160 other activists landed in Athens on Monday, October 6, after being expelled by Israel for taking part in a Gaza aid flotilla.

The activists, who were detained aboard vessels from the Gaza-bound flotilla, were deported from Israel on a special repatriation flight.

Greece’s foreign ministry confirmed that 161 nationals from 16 European countries landed in Athens. The group included Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, who was on the Greece-bound plane. Another ten flotilla activists were deported to Slovakia.

“A special repatriation flight landed safely in Athens carrying the 27 Greek citizens who took part in the ‘Global Sumud Flotilla,’” the Greek foreign ministry stated.

The statement added, “This flight also facilitated the return of 134 nationals from 15 European countries,” though it did not elaborate further on the nationalities.

The Swedish branch of the Global Movement for Gaza confirmed that the deported Swedish nationals were on board the flight.

Upon their arrival at Athens International Airport, activists unfurled a huge Palestinian flag in the arrivals hall and chanted slogans including “Freedom for Palestine” and “Long live the floti