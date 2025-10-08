Greta Thunberg mocks Trump for ‘anger management problems’ after he called her ‘crazy’

Greta Thunberg has fired back at Donald Trump after the former U.S. President called her “crazy” and said she should “see a doctor.”

Trump made the remarks after Thunberg was deported from Israel, where she had joined a Gaza aid flotilla. The group of 171 activists had been intercepted by Israeli forces before reaching Gaza and were subsequently deported to Greece and Slovakia.

Referring to Thunberg, Trump said she had “anger management problems”, sparking a sharp response from the 22-year-old Swedish climate activist.

Taking to Instagram, Thunberg responded with characteristic sarcasm, writing: “I heard Donald Trump once again has expressed his very flattering opinions on my character, and I appreciate his concerns for my mental health.”

She continued: “To Trump: I would kindly receive any recommendations you might have to deal with these so-called ‘anger management problems,’ since – judging by your impressive track record – you seem to be suffering from them too.”

Her witty comeback quickly went viral, with fans praising her boldness. One follower commented, “You’re clearly hitting a nerve – keep the pressure on!! Thank you for giving us hope for future generations!” Another joked, “He’s going to need some cream for that burn.”

The exchange came just days after Thunberg spoke publicly for the first time following her release from Israel. Addressing reporters in Athens, she condemned the Israeli government’s actions and the treatment of detained activists.

“This [mission] is a last resort. It is a shame. I could talk for a very long time about my mistreatment and abuses in our imprisonment, trust me, but that is not the story,” Thunberg said.

“What happened here is Israel, whilst escalating genocide and mass destruction with genocidal intent, is attempting to erase an entire population, an entire nation, in front of our very eyes. They once again violated international law by preventing humanitarian aid from entering Gaza while people are being starved.”

Thunberg was one of 437 activists aboard the Global Sumud flotilla, which sought to deliver humanitarian aid to famine-stricken Gaza. The flotilla was intercepted by Israeli naval forces before reaching its destination.

Following their detention, multiple activists claimed that Thunberg was mistreated while in custody. Some alleged that she was dragged by her hair, beaten, and forced to kiss the Israeli flag before being released. Others described “cells with bedbugs,” sleep deprivation, and lack of food and water.

A group representing the flotilla members stated that several detainees were “beaten, kicked, and locked in a cage.”

However, Israel’s Foreign Ministry rejected the allegations, insisting that all detainees were treated lawfully. In a statement accompanied by photos of Thunberg at the airport, the ministry said:

“All participants’ legal rights had been upheld, and the only violence involved an activist who bit a female medic at Israel’s Ketziot prison.”

An Israeli Embassy spokesperson dismissed the abuse claims as “complete lies.”

Thunberg’s confrontation with Trump is the latest in their long-running feud, dating back to her rise as a global environmental figure. Both remain deeply polarizing, Trump for his climate denialism and Thunberg for her unflinching activism, ensuring their exchanges continue to ignite global debate.