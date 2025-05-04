GRIEVING KABANANA FAMILY APPEALS FOR FINANCIAL HELP
The family of three children who tragically died in a house fire in Lusaka’s Kabanana Township is appealing for financial assistance to help cover funeral expenses.
Family representative Emmanuel Chobwe has called on the government and well-wishers to come to the aid of the grieving family.
Mobile Money: +260975029566
Account Name: Emmanuel Chobwe
For any inquiries or additional information, please contact Mr. Chobwe at the funeral home on 0768198436.
Please share the post and let us help the family.
GRIEVING KABANANA FAMILY APPEALS FOR FINANCIAL HELP
GRIEVING KABANANA FAMILY APPEALS FOR FINANCIAL HELP
Ba yangane po bakulu bakulu please.