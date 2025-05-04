GRIEVING KABANANA FAMILY APPEALS FOR FINANCIAL HELP

The family of three children who tragically died in a house fire in Lusaka’s Kabanana Township is appealing for financial assistance to help cover funeral expenses.

Family representative Emmanuel Chobwe has called on the government and well-wishers to come to the aid of the grieving family.

Mobile Money: +260975029566
Account Name: Emmanuel Chobwe

For any inquiries or additional information, please contact Mr. Chobwe at the funeral home on 0768198436.

Please share the post and let us help the family.

