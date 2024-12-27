Guardiola Happy With Man City Performance Despite Draw Against Everton

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola was delighted with his team’s performance despite the disappointing 1-1 draw against Everton on Boxing Day.

The defending champions continued their poor run of form with another abject performance at the Etihad to extend their winless run in the Premier League to four consecutive matches.

Bernardo Silva opened the scoring for the hosts in the 14th minute before Iliman Ndiaye restored parity for Everton in the 36th minute.

Erling Haaland missed a second half penalty to further ignite the frustration for Man City.

They have now won only once in 13 matches in all competitions, the draw pushed them further below in the Premier League title race as they begin the battle to qualify for the Champions League.

Despite dropping points again, Guardiola was happy with the team’s performance against Everton.

He said: “We played really good but they are in the period right now where it happens. We create, we concede the first time they arrive but, yeah, keep going.

“Yeah, we have to try, confidence will come with the results because always it is in our mind. The performance against that team was really cool. Defensively, offensively. We shoot a lot in the 18-yard box but unfortunately we couldn’t get the result we wanted.”

Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji was disappointed that the team could not turn their dominance into three points.

He said: “This was a game today where we were able to score two, three, four goals, but it didn’t want to go in. I’m being honest with you, it can’t happen that we nearly lose the game at the last minute. We are trying to attack and then we lose the ball and it’s a six against two situations in front of our goal. Luckily I could block the shot. But we still need to believe until the last moment that we can win the match but it wasn’t possible today.”

Man City dominated possession against Everton, managing 67 per cent possession, they also had 24 shots on goal.

Guardiola also suggested that the club will bring in players in the January transfer window after struggling with injuries.

He said: “In the transfer window in winter it’s not easy. I think even the players know we have to add some players. But when those players come and they play in their position, they are unhappy.

“But the truth is, this season we have a lot [of injuries]. And this is a problem in the end. I think it’s not [good] to bring a player for that. You have to bring a player for the next three, four, five years. And sometimes it’s not easy to do it. But of course, I think we have to try it because [the injury situation has] sustained for a long time.

Everton’s Sean Dyche was pleased with his side’s performance after three successive draws against Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City.

He said: “I was worried about coming here today because it will change, at some point they will hurt someone, but I felt we handled it well – the underlying feeling that they will pull a result out of the bag at some point.

“Great energy from the players. We saved the penalty and Jordan [Pickford] and the analysis team deserve credit.

“Jordan made a lot of good decisions today.

“There’s no easy run in the Premier League and you have to be committed to the cause for all of them [upcoming games].

“I am pleased overall with the performance and getting a point.”

Manchester City will be back in action against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, while Everton will welcome Nottingham Forest to Goodison Park.