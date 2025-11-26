Guinea-Bissau soldiers say they have taken power after reports of president’s arrest



The event occurred shortly after the country's national election, amidst political instability and disputes over the outgoing president's term.





The results were expected on Thursday – both Embaló and his closest rival Fernando Dias have claimed victory.



On Wednesday, witnesses in Bissau heard gunfire at around 13:00 GMT but it was not immediately clear who was involved in the shooting or if there were any casualties.





Later on, General Denis N'Canha, head of the military household at the presidential palace, read out a statement declaring a takeover.





He said officers had formed “the High Military Command for the Restoration of Order” and closed the border.



Gen N'Canha instructed the population to "remain calm".





In addition to Embaló, the president’s army staff and a number of ministers have reportedly been arrested.



Guinea-Bissau, with a population of just under two million people, is one of the poorest countries in the world. The former Portuguese colony has seen nine coups or attempted coups since 1980.





There have been two attempts to overthrow Embalo, the latest in December 2023. They said they had formed "The High Military Command for the Restoration of Order" and would be in charge of the West African nation until further notice.

GUNFIRE IN THE CAPITAL BEFORE ANNOUNCEMENT

Shortly before the announcement, gunfire rang out near the electoral commission headquarters, presidential palace and interior ministry, witnesses said. It lasted for about an hour but appeared to have stopped by 1400 GMT, a Reuters journalist said.



There was no word yet of any casualties.

The electoral commission had been due on Thursday to announce provisional results from Sunday’s election in which Embalo faced off against top challenger Fernando Dias.