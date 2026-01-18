GUINEA-CONAKRY:Mamady Doumbouya sworn in as president

GUINEA-CONAKRY: Mamady Doumbouya was sworn in as president on Saturday in front of tens of thousands of supporters and several heads of state, following an election victory last month.





Dressed in a traditional gown, Président Mamadi Doumbouya swore an oath to uphold the constitution — that he altered to allow him to stand — during an hours-long ceremony at the General Lansana Conte Stadium on the outskirts of the capital Conakry.





Heads of state from Rwanda, The Gambia, Senegal Sierra Leone, Gabon, VP Nigeria and other African countries joined the event.





Military leader General Assimi Goita, who currently runs neighbouring Mali, was also there.