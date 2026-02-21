GUINEA LOCKS UP TWO AMERICAN PILOTS AND EVEN THE COURTS CAN’T FREE THEM

Africa is done being a doormat and Guinea’s military just proved it to the WHOLE WORLD!

On December 30, 2025, two American pilots Brad Schlenker and Fabio Espinal Nunez landed at Conakry Airport in the Republic of Guinea for what they called a routine fuel stop.

What happened next SHOCKED everyone!

They were met by 100 heavily armed soldiers with armored vehicles surrounding their aircraft detained on the spot and have been held ever since!

Guinea’s own civil courts approved their release but the MILITARY said NO! This is now a full power struggle between Guinea’s civil and military authorities and two Americans are caught in the MIDDLE!

President Donald Trump— who never stays quiet when Americans are in trouble abroad now faces a delicate situation with Guinea’s military leadership under General Mamadi Doumbouya, a man who answers to NO ONE!

Guinea is sending a message to Washington and the world:

“African skies are NOT a free zone!”

