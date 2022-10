A female teacher at Mbozi Day Secondary School in Vubwi District of Chief Pembamoyo’s area has allegedly been attacked by Gule Wamkulu dancers.

The Victim was attacked this morning around 06:40 hours on her way for work.

She has been issued with a medical report.

Chief Pembamoyo is yet to issue a statement as his Indunas are currently investigating the Matter.

Police East command said he has not yet received details of the matter