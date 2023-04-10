GUN-CULTURE KIND OF POLITICS HAS NO ROOM IN CENTRAL PROVINCE – MWANAKAMPWE

Central Province Permanent Secretary Milner Mwanakampwe has called on Law enforcement agencies to immediately help bring the Gun-culture kind of politics to an end in the Province.

And Mr Mwanakampwe has advised members of the public in Central Province against being used as tools of violence among themselves by other people especially politicians from other Provinces.

Speaking shortly after he visited Emmanuel Simposya a victim of political violence at the Kabwe Central Hospital Sunday afternoon, Mr Mwanakampwe observed that the opposition in the country had deliberately chosen to abuse President Hakainde Hichilema’s pronouncement on Democracy and Human Rights, by trying to make the country ungovernable, through the promotion of lawlessness.

He wondered why some people who were aspiring to lead this country one day could be in the forefront promoting violence in the same country they want to govern.

It is alleged that Emmanuel Simposya, a UPND member was last Friday attacked by members of the opposition Socialist Party (SP) in the presence of their leader Fred M’membe.

Dr M’membe, during his party mobilization activities ahead of the Muchinda By-elections is accused of having fired a gun shot which left part of Mr Simposya’s hair grazed slightly above the left ear.

The alleged gun-shot wound coupled with other injuries inflicted on Mr Simposya by members of the Socialist Party and it’s leader led to his evacuation from Serenje District to the Kabwe Central Hospital Sunday afternoon before being moved to the University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka the same day where he arrived at around 21:00hrs for specialized treatment.

The victim was moved to Lusaka in the company of UPND Officials among them Provincial Youth Chairperson James Ntalasha, Serenje District Secretary Frank Siandima and the 2021 Kabwe Central Aspirant Don Mwenda.

Central Province Permanent Secretary Milner Mwanakampwe and the UPND Provincial Chairperson Albert Chifita witnessed the evacuation of Mr Simposya from the Kabwe Central Hospital in Kabwe to the University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka.

Meanwhile, Provincial Party Youth Chairperson James Ntalasha has warned the opposition against it’s provocative tendencies on the ruling party members especially during By elections.

Mr Ntalasha says if the opposition fails to put it’s house in order, it’s actions will be met with equal force from his Youths who will not allow there members to be killed the way they were killed when the party was in opposition.

But in an audio currently making rounds on social media, Dr M’membe has denied any wrong doing.

On Saturday, Police in Serenje intercepted and partly detained Socialist Party (SP) leader before releasing him on bond in connection with the violence in Muchinda ward and the alleged shooting of Mr Simposya.

