Gunfire erupts near White House as Secret Service shoots armed suspect



A shooting incident triggered a temporary lockdown near the White House on Saturday evening after an armed suspect opened fire near a Secret Service security checkpoint close to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C.





According to preliminary reports, the suspect approached the area shortly after 6:00 PM local time before pulling out a revolver and firing toward Secret Service personnel stationed at the checkpoint. Officers from the Secret Service Uniformed Division immediately returned fire, critically wounding the suspect, who later died at the hospital.





Authorities identified the suspect as 21-year-old Nasire Best, a Washington resident who reportedly had a prior history involving mental health concerns and an earlier attempted breach near the White House in 2025.





Officials confirmed one bystander was seriously injured during the exchange of gunfire, while no Secret Service personnel were harmed.





At the time of the incident, U.S. President Donald Trump was reportedly inside the White House but remained safe. Witnesses described hearing between 15 and 30 gunshots, prompting an immediate lockdown across parts of the White House complex as journalists and staff rushed into secure areas.





The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Secret Service are now conducting a full investigation into the motive behind the attack.





“Abnormal Situation” alerts briefly spread across central Washington as security forces secured the area and restored order.