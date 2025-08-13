Gupta family’s Saxonwold compound sold for R34.5 million





The sprawling Saxonwold compound, long associated with the controversial Gupta family, has been sold to a single buyer for approximately R34.5 million, according to Park Village Auctions (PVA).





The sale marks the end of a chapter for the notorious property, which has been at the center of South Africa’s state capture allegations.





The luxurious estate, located in Johannesburg’s affluent Saxonwold suburb, was once the Gupta family’s primary residence and a focal point for their business dealings.





The family, linked to former President Jacob Zuma, faced widespread scrutiny for their alleged role in influencing government appointments and securing lucrative state contracts.





Park Village Auctions confirmed the sale but did not disclose the buyer’s identity, citing confidentiality. The property, which spans multiple residences and includes high-end amenities, had been on the market for some time as the Gupta family’s legal and financial troubles mounted.