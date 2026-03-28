Breaking News : H0uthi Military Spokesperson Warns Of Direct Intervention If More Nations Join U.S.-Israel Campaign Against Iran





Yemen’s H0uthi armed group has issued a stark military warning, declaring readiness for direct intervention should the conflict against Iran escalate further or new actors enter the fight.





H0uthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree, speaking in a televised address on March 27, outlined three explicit red lines that would trigger immediate H0uthi military action:





The entry of any additional countries or alliances alongside the U.S. and Israel in operations against Iran or the Axis of Resistance.

The use of the Red Sea for hostile military operations against Iran or any Muslim country.





The continuation of escalation against Iran and what Saree referred to as the “Axis of Jih∆d and Resistance.”



“We affirm that our finger is on the trigger, ready for direct military intervention,” Saree declared, though he stopped short of specifying what form any such intervention would take.





The warning is notable given that H0uthi Red Sea attacks had been suspended following the U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Israel and H∆mas in October 2025.

Thursday’s statement signals a potential return to active hostilities depending on how the broader conflict develops.



Sources: Reuters, Al Jazeera, Al-Monitor, The National, Times of Israel



Verified. Sourced. Accurate.