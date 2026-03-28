Breaking News : H0uthis Fire Ballistic Missile at Southern Israel, Entering the War Directly for the First Time





Yemen’s Iran-backed H0uthi movement has launched a ballistic missile targeting Beersheba in southern Israel on Saturday, March 28, marking the first H0uthi strike on Israeli territory since the U.S. and Israel launched their war on Iran on February 28

Air raid sirens sounded across Beersheba, Dimona, Arad, and surrounding areas. The Israel Defense Forces confirmed the missile launch from Yemen and said interception attempts were successful. No casualties or impacts have been reported.





The H0uthis claimed they targeted a “sensitive Israeli enemy target” in the area. The group had previously paused all attacks on Israel following the Gaza ceasefire in October 2025. Prior to today’s strike, H0uthi leadership had explicitly warned they would join the war if the U.S. or Israel used the Red Sea to strike Iran, or if additional allies joined the coalition against Tehran.





The conflict, now in its 28th day, has seen sustained Iranian missile and drone campaigns against Israel, U.S. bases, and Gulf states. The H0uthis’ entry marks a significant expansion of the active fronts.



Sources: Times of Israel, NBC News, Haaretz