HAABAZOKA GIVES HICHILEMA 9/10 ON ECONOMIC PERFORMANCE—PUBLIC REACTS WITH SKEPTICISM





University of Zambia lecturer and former Economic Association of Zambia (EAZ) president, Dr. Lubinda Haabazoka, has rated President Hakainde Hichilema’s economic performance a strong 9 out of 10, citing what he called “commendable fiscal discipline and sound fiscal performance” by the UPND-led government.





Speaking live on Hot FM this morning, Dr. Haabazoka praised the administration for maintaining macroeconomic stability, attracting investment, and managing the national budget in what he described as “a prudent and forward-looking manner.”





“What we are seeing now is discipline in spending and commitment to reforms that strengthen the economy,” he said. “The government has done well in managing public debt and restoring investor confidence.”





The rating, however, has stirred mixed reactions among the public and some economists, particularly in light of the ongoing revelations from the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) and the Auditor General’s reports, both of which have exposed wastage, misappropriation of funds, and continued public sector inefficiencies.





Critics argue that the high score overlooks glaring governance concerns, especially the emergence of supplementary budgets, escalating budget deficits, and alleged corruption in public procurement.



One commentator, reacting online, wrote:





“Giving 9/10 while FIC reports show serious leakages in the system? What kind of fiscal discipline is that?”



Another economist, speaking on condition of anonymity, questioned the credibility of the score:





“Fiscal discipline isn’t just about balancing numbers; it’s about accountability, transparency, and ensuring public resources reach their intended purpose. Right now, we’re seeing too many red flags.”





Fiscal discipline, by definition, refers to the government’s ability to manage revenue and expenditure responsibly, maintaining a sustainable balance to avoid debt accumulation. While Zambia has managed to restructure parts of its external debt and attract new investments, domestic issues of accountability remain persistent.





Dr. Haabazoka acknowledged these challenges but maintained that the broader economic direction under Hichilema’s leadership is positive.





“Every administration has its issues, but if you look at the overall trajectory, we’re far better than we were a few years ago,” he argued.





Nonetheless, many stakeholders say rating a government so highly requires a comprehensive view not just the macroeconomic figures but also the integrity of financial governance and the actual impact on the lives of ordinary citizens.





As Zambia continues to pursue its economic recovery agenda under IMF-supported reforms, questions remain as to whether the benefits of fiscal discipline, as touted by Dr. Haabazoka, are trickling down to the grassroots level.





Whether President Hichilema’s government deserves a 9/10 or a lower score may ultimately depend on whose lens one uses to assess progress the boardroom, the budget, or the bus stop.



