HAAZELE IS THE NEW ROAD DEVELOPMENT AGENCY BOARD CHAIRPERSON





Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Minister CHARLES MILUPI appointed Mr EUGENE HAAZELE in accordance with the powers vested in him under Part 2, Section 6 of the Public Roads Act Number 12 of 2002.





Mr. HAAZELE, will serve a three-year term effective Wednesday, May 21st, 2025.



And, Mr MILUPI says the appointment comes at a critical time when the Government is intensifying efforts to improve the country’s road network and promote economic growth through infrastructure development.





He says Mr HAAZELE’s vast experience and expertise will undoubtedly propel efforts to enhance the country’s road network, fostering economic growth and improving the lives of our citizens.





This is according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development, Principal Public Relations Officer FRANCESCA BANDA.



