HAD MWEETWA NOT ORDERED MUNDUBILE’S ARREST, ACC WOULD NOT HAVE SUMMONED HIM – LAWYER CHISANGA

By: Thomas Afroman Mwale

Tonse Alliance President Brian Mundubile’s Lawyer George Chisanga has charged that his client would not have been summoned for questioning by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) had Information and Media Minister Cornelius Mweetwa not allegedly instructed police to arrest him over claims of payments for undelivered road works.

Mr Chisanga has appealed for professionalism among law enforcement agencies, clarifying that the Mporokonso member of Parliament association was in Line with his association Bill Trust And Ommen companies he claimed performed their contracts to the satisfaction of Government with available evidence in the forensic report on the matter and account reports.

He stated that the firms performed their contracts to the satisfaction of government, citing available forensic and financial reports as evidence.

The lawyer further stated that the Road Development Agency (RDA) and the Ministry of Local Government conducted an assessment, with a ministerial report presented before Parliament by Garry Nkombo, which cleared the firms.

He said that, as it stands, government owes the firms and not vice versa, expressing surprise at why the Commission would question Mr Mundubile over transactions whose documentation, he says, proves his innocence.

Mr Chisanga described the development as a witch-hunt aimed at derailing Mr Mundubile’s candidacy ahead of the general elections.

Earlier, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) announced that it had recorded a warn-and-caution statement from the Tonse Alliance President regarding the manner in which road construction contracts were awarded in Northern, Eastern, Western and Central Provinces.

According to ACC Acting Head of Corporate Communications, Chilufya Chisanga, the contracts were awarded between 2014 and 2020 at an estimated value of over K1.5 billion

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