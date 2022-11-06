HAIMBE ATTENDS TO FLOODING IN LUSAKA CENTRAL

5th November, 2022 – Lusaka

LUSAKA Central Lawmaker Honourable Haimbe SC who is also Minister of Justice yesterday morning responded to emergency calls over flooding in Silwizya and Independence wards of the Constituency.

Mr Haimbe and team took time to interact with Constituents and Colleagues from the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) and Lusaka City Council (LCC) with a view to finding ways and means to deal with the flood problem.

The Lusaka Central Member of Parliament (MP) has vowed to find a permanent solution to the problem of flooding in the Constituency.

Almost each and every rain-season, Zambia’s capital City, Lusaka, faces the problem of flooding, with Lusaka Central, Kanyama, Mandevu and Chawama constituencies being the worst hit.

Whereas some attribute the flooding problem in Lusaka City to lack of or inadequate City Planning and lack of political will to resolve it, others point to the rocky terrain on which Lusaka situates.

Over the years, little or no effort has been put in by past regimes to address the flooding problem in Lusaka City except the putting up of the famous Bombay Drainage, whose construction sadly halted in the previous regime due to possible looting of funds meant for the project, knowing the Patriotic Front (PF) where corruption was concerned. It is, therefore, gratifying to Lusaka City residents in general and Lusaka Central constituents in particular to see commitment from the current Lusaka Central MP towards finding a lasting solution to this problem, which many have described as an ‘annual ceremony’.

We have no doubt that this problem will finally be addressed by the caring United Party for National Development (UPND) under the able and visionary leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema. We wish Honourable Haimbe, President Hichilema and UPND all the best in this vital endeavor aimed at saving the residents from flood resultant challenges, including Cholera outbreak and displacements.

Credit: Ubuyantanshi