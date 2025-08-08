Haiti businessman takes over presidency as gangs threaten transition



By: Reuters



Haitian businessman Laurent Saint-Cyr took over his country’s leadership on Thursday, the last phase of its transition before it is mandated to hand power to a democratically elected successor, but a top gang leader threatened to topple the precarious government.





Saint-Cyr was inaugurated at a ceremony at the capital’s Villa d’Acceuil, the temporary seat of power after downtown Port-au-Prince became too insecure.



He called on foreign allies to do more to help local security forces that have struggled to prevent heavily armed gangs from gaining power and territory.





“I invite all international partners to increase their support, send more soldiers, provide more training,” Saint-Cyr said at the ceremony. “I am asking the security forces to intensify their operations.”





A U.N.-backed security force led by Kenyan police deployed to Haiti a year ago but it has struggled with a lack of personnel and resources. The council has said it has recently contracted a private military company to assist.