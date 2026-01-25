HAITI OFFICIALS ANNOUNCE PLAN TO OUST PRIME MINISTER



MEMBERS of Haiti’s Transitional Presidential Council have announced plans to remove Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime, flouting warnings from the United States against doing so.





The announcement on Friday further deepens a standoff with Washington over the leadership of the crisis-wracked Caribbean country, which has repeatedly delayed elections due to spiralling gang crime and instability.





“We are the ones who appointed ⁠Didier Fils-Aime in November 2024,” council member Leslie Voltaire said at a news conference. “We are the ones who worked with him for a year, and it is up to us to issue ‍a new decree naming a new prime minister, a new government and a new presidency.”





Five of the nine-member panel had voted in favour of removing Fils-Aime and replacing him within a 30-day period, several members said. However, the vote had yet to be published in the country’s official gazette as of late Friday, a necessary step before ‌the decision becomes legally valid.





The TPC was established in 2024 as the country’s top executive body, a response to a political crisis stretching back to the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise. It quickly devolved into infighting, questions over its membership and allegations of corruption.





The council ousted Prime Minister Garry Conille just six months after being formed, selecting Fils-Aime as his replacement.





Despite being tasked with developing a framework for federal elections, the council ended up postponing a planned series of votes that would have selected a new president by February.





Instead, tiered federal elections are now expected to start in August. Meanwhile, the council’s mandate is set to dissolve on February 7.





On Friday, United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement that he had spoken to Fils-Aime and “emphasised the importance of his continued tenure as Haiti’s Prime Minister to combat terrorist gangs and stabilise the island”.



Al Jazeera