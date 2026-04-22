Haitian Civilians Block Roads to Keep Kenyan Police From Leaving



Scenes from Haiti show civilians attempting to stop police officers from Kenya from leaving certain areas, in a strong show of support for the foreign security presence.





The Kenyan-led mission…backed by the United Nations and supported by several countries is aimed at restoring stability amid ongoing gang violence. Contributing and supporting nations include the United States, Canada, Jamaica, Bahamas, Belize, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Bangladesh, among others.





While foreign intervention often faces resistance, this situation reflects a different dynamic…where sections of the local population are actively urging international forces to remain and continue their operations due to ongoing insecurity.





The development underscores the urgency of the crisis and the growing reliance on multinational cooperation to restore order.



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