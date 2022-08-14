HAKAINDE HICHILEMA HAS BROUGHT REAL UNITY IN THE COUNTRY – CHIKWANDA

“Contrary to campaign propaganda that HH will divide the country, President Hakainde Hichilema is uniting our country in a very amazing way, even those who doubted him are pleased with his leadership style” UPND National Youth Information and Publicity Secretary David Chikwanda has charged.

Mr Chikwanda said the recent Ukusefya Pang’wena traditional ceremony was evidence that Zambia has move away from the spirit of division to a spirit of unity, peace and love. He said after a long time Chiefs in the country are being united and there is respect for cultural diversity.

“President Hakainde Hichilema has taken a very mature approach since assuming office. Mr Hichilema Proven that he is a President for all Zambians including those who never supported his candidature. HH has resisted the temptation of using Presidential powers to fight political opponents but instead he has used the power to unite the country, very important” Said the Youth IPS.

David Chikwanda has charged that Zambia will never go back to the days of tribalism and immature politics.

“Zambia is moving forward, we shall not go back to the days of tribalism and immature leadership of dividing the country. Zambia have seen true leadership and they will never ever go back to the dark days” said Chikwanda.