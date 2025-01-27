HAKAINDE HICHILEMA IS A DICTATOR RUNNING A BRUTAL REGIME.



Hakainde Hichilema has weaponised selected laws to obliterate political rivals.

The report on human rights practices by the united States department mirrors the status of Zambia s governance under President Hakainde Hichilema.

The government of President Hakainde Hichilema has projected itself a strong adherent to the rule of law and yet Zambians are witnessing an increase in the tendency to detain suspects without charging them with cases like seditious practices,proceeds of crime and armed robbery becoming fashionable.



What has become very clear is that, Hakainde Hichilema has become desperate to retain power at all cost after discovering he has failed to deliver in the last Three and half years of being in power.

Now they are telling Zambians they have over delivered.

The fact is the President eats free food,he does not pay tax,so if you are eating free food and others are paying for the food,you think when you are full everybody is full.



Zambians must brace themselves for the worst repression under the UPND regime.

The UPND government is using institutions of governance to legislate against perceived Political Opponents.

Institutions like Parliament, judiciary, Zambia Police Service and the Electoral Commission of Zambia.



For example it was wrong for the Electoral Commission of Zambia to use bogus interpretation of the law to bar individuals from exercising their democratic right as was the case with kabushi and Kwacha with the trend continuing in Kawambwa,Pambashe and Petauke Constituency.

Soon we shall be in Matero Constituency.



This can only happen when you have a despotic brutal regime led by a full blown dictator.



I think it’s hypocrisy to expect the united states’, great Britain and united nations to keep quiet on human rights atrocities being Committed by this brutal regime.

The level of agitation by President Hakainde Hichilema is worrying to say the least.



Hakainde Hichilema is a dictator through and through we must call him out for who he is running a brutal regime that does not care about the human rights of citizens.

There is dire need for the opposition to unite and strengthen each other in prayers in order to defeat our adversaries who have weaponised the system of exploitation, oppression, marginalisation, humiliation and Social injustice.

What is stunning is that this government of President Hakainde Hichilema is very quick to investigate the so called corruption of the Patriotic Front Party.

They investigate anything that moves and smells like the former regime and yet we have a lot of corruption that has happened under their watch which will never see day light.





The Political insecurity being exhibited by the ruling UPND and their surrogate friends like Nevers Mumba and Enock Kavindele are a danger and a threat to development as local business persons and investors were now afraid to invest in the domestic market.





A number of investigations targated at our local businessmen and Women have been instituted by this government sending employees into the streets.

This intimidation by government was also affecting the performance of civil servants who it had labbled of being used by the previous regime.

This government is setting a very bad precedent by aligning civil servants to political parties.

Now Zambians are afraid to invest in this country for fear of victimisation.





I feel sorry for genuine hard working UPND Members who have been dumped and sidelined at the expense of ba kandile



We have a lot of hard core UPND members who fought and sacrificed for the Party s Victory in 2021 who are languishing on the Streets.



Hakainde Hichilema doesn’t care about you.



If he can sacrifice Geoffrey Mwamba Popularly known as GBM who once upon a time was his running mate and Vice President to Prison ,what about a Common UPND Member?



Edwin Lifwekelo

PF media director

27/01/2025.