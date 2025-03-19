HAKAINDE HICHILEMA LAUNCHES $35 MILLION BAYER ITABA SEED PLANT



— As Over 1,000 Jobs Expected to Be Created at the Facility



June 19, 2025



President Hakainde Hichilema has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to agricultural transformation, describing the newly launched Bayer Itaba Seed Plant as a “game-changer” in Zambia’s quest for food security and economic growth.





Speaking this morning at the launch of the Bayer Itaba plant, Mr. Hichilema said,



“This investment is a testament to our vision of transforming Zambia into a regional agricultural powerhouse. Agriculture is the backbone of our economy, and projects like this will ensure food security, create jobs, and improve the livelihoods of our people,” he said.





With climate change affecting rainfall patterns, President Hichilema urged farmers and industry leaders to embrace modern agricultural practices.



“We must adapt to the realities of climate change by adopting innovative farming techniques, including advanced seed genetics and irrigation systems,” he said.



At the same event, German Ambassador to Zambia Anna Wagner-Mitchell praised the initiative, highlighting its impact beyond Zambia’s borders.





“This facility will not only serve Zambia but the entire region. It is a step towards strengthening food systems, improving yields, and driving agricultural innovation across Africa,” she remarked.



Bayer Global CEO Bill Anderson echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the company’s dedication to empowering farmers and enhancing food security.





“We are honored to be part of Zambia’s agricultural journey. This investment is about more than just seeds; it’s about empowering farmers, ensuring food security, and contributing to economic growth,” he said.





Meanwhile, Minister of Agriculture Reuben R. Mutolo Phiri attributed the success of the project to Zambia’s stable economy and investor-friendly policies.



“Zambia has created the right conditions for investment, and Bayer’s decision to establish this plant here speaks volumes about the confidence investors have in our country,” he said.





Located in Zambia’s agricultural hub, the $35 million facility is set to revolutionize seed production in Central and Southern Africa. It is expected to create over 1,000 direct jobs while providing opportunities for more than 15,000 extension officers across the country.





The Bayer Itaba Seed Plant marks a significant milestone in Zambia’s agricultural transformation, securing the country’s food supply while positioning it as a key player in regional trade.



