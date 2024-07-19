HAKAINDE HICHILEMA SHOULD INSTEAD RESIGN HIMSELF (Isabi ukubola litampila KUMUTWE)- NAKACINDA

HAKAINDE HICHILEMA SHOULD INSTEAD RESIGN HIMSELF (Isabi ukubola litampila KUMUTWE).

It has been a tumultuous week of nauseating CORRUPTION scandals in a self proclaimed govt of ‘Angels and saints’ led by one Hakainde Sammy Hichilema.

It is straight forward clear case of indictment against Mr Hichilema. Mr Hichilema made Statutory Instrument No. 1123, which placed law enforcement agencies to operate directly under him at COMMUNITY HOUSE. FIC, DEC, ACC among others operate at his house under his direct supervision.

We want to ask what the definition of an accomplice or accessory to a crime is? An accomplice by definition is,” a person who helps another commit a crime.” Whereas an accessory is, ” someone who aided or contributed to the commission or concealment of a crime. There are two categories of accessories: accessory before-the-fact and accessory after-the-fact.” And Mr Hakainde cannot escape these crimes as to behave as if he never knew. Then he must resign for NEGLIGENCE.

Unless we Zambians want to pretend, the current revelations of corruption with counter allegations and resignations were committed with his knowledge for the simple reason that they operate under his direct supervision.

Mr Hakainde has no moral right worse off integrity to dissolve the ACC BOARD which operates under his direct supervision.

To save the Zambians the much needed time, he should be the one to do the moral thing he likes preaching about by dissolving himself and his cabinet by RESIGNING.

As PF we want to inform State House that more corruption scandals are right to unfold right at President Hakainde Hichilema’s door steps including within his family circle and friends.

Civil servants and the system are fed up and tired of the stinking rot while he continues to play PR with dishonest rhetorics, more whistle blowers are just warming up. Save yourself the embarrassments coming Mr President. Resign forthwith.

Fellow Zambians, civil society and international aid agencies we want to inform you that this govt will go down in history as the most skilled and sophisticated grand corrupt govt and worst robbers of state assets and resources led by Mr Hakainde Hichilema and his UPND.

We implore all Zambians to observe Black Friday tomorrow as we show the red card to this outgoing UPND govt for numerous crimes they are commiting, the break down in the rule of law, and the bastadization of state institutions.

Hon. Raphael Mangani NAKACINDA

PF SECRETARY GENERAL

LUSAKA.

18/07/24