Hakainde Hichilema’s Fatal Misstep: Blocking Edgar Lungu Won’t Save Him From the People’s Wrath in 2026- Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

Hakainde Hichilema’s Fatal Misstep: Blocking Edgar Lungu Won’t Save Him From the People’s Wrath in 2026



By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



President Hakainde Hichilema may believe that blocking former President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu from contesting the 2026 elections through the Constitutional Court has solidified his grip on power. In his mind, eliminating his strongest competitor clears the path for his victory. But Hichilema has made a colossal mistake—one that will haunt him when the people of Zambia rise in 2026.





The 2026 elections are not about Edgar Lungu. They are about the Zambian people—millions of citizens who have been betrayed, exploited, and oppressed by a regime that has lost all connection with the people it was supposed to serve. The UPND’s arrogance, lies, and abuse of power have pushed Zambians to the brink. And in 2026, they will rise in defiance, and they will not be stopped.





It’s Not Edgar Lungu Who Is Strong—It’s the People!



President Hichilema may have thought that removing Edgar Lungu would clear the way for an easy win. He has failed to recognize the real source of his downfall—the people of Zambia. It is not Edgar Lungu who is strong; it is the people who have been pushed to their limits by Hichilema’s oppressive government.



Under Hichilema’s rule, Zambia has become a country of suffering, fear, and broken promises. For four years, he has ruled with arrogance, deceit, and brutality. He has crushed the hopes of Zambians, using law enforcement to silence dissent, harass, arrest, and imprison political opponents. Innocent citizens like Jay Jay Banda have been abducted by State House operatives—a clear indication that Hichilema has no regard for the rule of law or human rights.





The UPND government has betrayed the very people who put them in power. The people have been subjected to unbearable economic hardship, with soaring inflation, skyrocketing costs of living, and promises left unfulfilled. Zambians are tired. They are tired of watching their country be torn apart by a leader who governs with cruelty and arrogance.

And the reality is this: Zambians will not be silent any longer.





A Revolution at the Ballot Box



President Hichilema can deploy all the police he wants. He can send as many security forces as needed to intimidate voters and arrest opposition members. But no force—not the police, not the courts, not even the Electoral Commission—will be able to stop the will of the Zambian people.



History is clear—when people decide to rise, no dictator can suppress them:



☑️ Dictators fall when the people unite.

☑️ Oppressors are overthrown when the people have had enough.

☑️ The power of the people cannot be overruled by any government or institution.

☑️ Zambians have had enough.





To those who still believe Hichilema’s grip on power is unshakable, wait for 2026. The people of Zambia are organizing, mobilizing, and preparing to take the country back from a failed regime. There will be an uprising at the ballot box that will send shockwaves through the entire nation.



The People’s Power Will Break the System



President Hichilema and his corrupt allies at the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) may try to manipulate the system. They may attempt to intimidate voters, rig the process, and use all the power at their disposal to maintain their stranglehold on the country. But the power of the people cannot be stopped.





In 2026, millions of Zambians will rise—and the scale of their mobilization will overwhelm any attempt to rig the election. The sheer number of people who will flood the polling stations will send a clear message: Zambia belongs to the people, not to any single dictator.



The people of Zambia will demand their country back. They will no longer tolerate a president who prioritizes foreigners over his own people, who silences dissent and punishes those who dare speak out.





This election is no longer about political parties. It is no longer about power struggles. It is about:

☑️ Justice—holding Hichilema accountable for his abuses.

☑️ Freedom—liberating Zambia from a government that has crushed its people’s hopes.

☑️ Reclaiming Zambia—taking back the nation from a leader who has sold out his own people.



Hichilema’s Downfall Is Inevitable



President Hichilema thought that by blocking former President Dr. Edgar Lungu from the race, he would secure an easy victory. But in reality, he has only sealed his own downfall. By eliminating one competitor, he has made himself the focal point of the people’s fury. The Zambian people will not forgive him for his arrogance, his lies, and his ruthless abuse of power.





The people of Zambia are furious. They know that their country has been misled, manipulated, and stripped of its dignity under Hichilema’s leadership. The moment of reckoning will come when millions of Zambians show up at the polls, determined to reject a president who has betrayed them at every turn.



President Hichilema may have thought he could sideline his competitor, but he has miscalculated. The Zambian people will not be ignored. They will rise, and they will ensure that Hakainde Hichilema is remembered as the president who lost his nation—not to a competitor, but to the people.





2026: The Final Chapter of Hichilema’s Presidency



In 2026, Hichilema will kiss the presidency goodbye. He will learn the hard way that power does not belong to the courts, the police, or a dictator. Power belongs to the people, and the people are coming for him.



Zambia will witness the rise of a new political force, one driven by the will of the people and guided by the vision of a better future. And Hichilema’s regime will become a dark chapter in Zambia’s history, forever remembered as the time the people rose up to reclaim their country from an oppressive government.





The 2026 elections will mark the beginning of a new era in Zambia, an era of justice, accountability, and change. The people of Zambia will reclaim their country, and in the process, they will send President Hakainde Hichilema into political oblivion.



2026 will be the end of Hichilema’s presidency. The people are coming for him, and no amount of court orders, police deployments, or electoral manipulation will stop the tide of change that is coming. Power belongs to the people, and the people are ready to take back what is rightfully theirs.