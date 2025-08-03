Half of Young Malawians Unemployed, Many Eyeing Emigration – Afrobarometer Survey

A new Afrobarometer survey has revealed alarming levels of youth unemployment in Malawi, with half of the country’s young population out of work and many contemplating emigration in search of better opportunities.

The report shows that 53% of Malawians aged 18 to 35 are unemployed but actively seeking jobs. Only 3% are in full-time employment, while 5% work part-time.

Faced with limited job prospects, a majority—61%—say they would prefer to start their own business, while 18% expressed interest in public sector employment.

The survey also exposes a growing trend among the youth to consider leaving the country. One in two young Malawians have thought about emigrating, driven largely by economic hardship. Of those considering migration, 56% are motivated by the search for better job opportunities, and 33% by the desire to escape poverty.