Halle Bailey and Ex-Boyfriend Give Their Son An Expensive Ferrari For His Birthday

Singer and Actress Halle Bailey and her YouTuber partner DDG have celebrated the first birthday of their son with a big surprise.

The former couple, who separated in October, were said to have reunited after their son, Halo, was one year old on Sunday, December 22, 2024.

DDG shared some behind-the-scenes videos of Halo’s anniversary, which included a brand new red Ferrari F8, which was presented to the boy as a gift.

In the clip, guests at the party chanted Halo’s name as the Ferrari pulled around while the father held the child up in the air. The mother also sang a special rendition of “Happy Birthday” to Halo.

In October, Halle Bailey said she was resorting to self-love following a breakup with her boyfriend, DDG, whom she had been with for about two years.

The Little Mermaid star and her ex-boyfriend were said to have ended the love affair after welcoming their son, who was nine months old at the time.

The cause of the breakup was not disclosed when Halle Bailey spoke about the next chapter of her life in an interview.

She stated, “I think this new chapter in my life is just all about self-love and giving all that love that I pour out of myself back into myself… I feel like you have to fill yourself up to be able to love other people and beings.”

The television personality added that she was giving her son full attention because taking care of a child was an essential part of motherhood.

Apart from maternal duties, she also talked about traveling occasionally to cool off from work pressures and clear her mind.

“Travel is so important to me because it’s essential to my mental health….I work so much a lot of the time, and I’m a new mom—there’s all these factors playing into my brain as a young woman now. And I feel like traveling really just helps me reset,” she added.

Hailey’s partner DDG, a YouTuber, issued a statement about their separation saying the decision “was not easy, but it was “the best path forward.”