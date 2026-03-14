Hamas Tells Iran: Stop Hitting the Neighbors



In a rare public plea to its main backer, Hamas urged Iran on March 14, 2026, to halt strikes on Gulf countries while still defending Tehran’s right to hit back at US and Israeli attacks.





The statement from the Palestinian group condemned American-Israeli aggression against Iran as a violation of international law and a threat to regional stability.

It backed Iran’s self-defense options “by all available means” but added a clear line: “We call upon our brothers in Iran not to target neighboring countries” and urged everyone in the region to cooperate, preserve brotherhood, and end the war.





The appeal lands amid escalating Iranian missile and drone attacks on US bases and energy sites across the Gulf, following major US strikes on Iran’s Kharg Island oil hub. Reports of fires at ports like in the UAE have already sparked worries about oil supply chaos, higher global prices, and wider fallout.





Hamas’s move highlights the strain: the group relies heavily on Gulf funding and Arab diaspora support, while its fighters and political wing stay tied to Iran’s “Axis of Resistance.” Some see Qatar’s influence behind the statement, with threats to cut aid if Hamas doesn’t distance itself from Tehran’s escalation.





When even Hamas is telling Iran to dial it back, the Middle East conflict has clearly entered dangerous new territory.