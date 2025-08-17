Hamasaka is lying that Habwela was a volunteer and was merely part of the commissioning parade- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

The Saga; Commissioner Officer, Habwela Hichilema



Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba Wrote;



Unknown to many, the commissioning parade or passing-out parade of officer cadets, intake 06 of 2024, that graduated on 15th August 2025 at the Joseph Nyirenda Training School in Kafue, held an interesting secret-the graduation and commissioning of Habwela Hichilema, the second-born son of the Head of State.





President Hichilema, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, presided over the passing-out parade of a cohort of 400 officer cadets that included 28 from Malawi, Mozambique and Namibia who have now become commissioned officers





But State House Chief Communications Specialist, Clayson Hamasaka has issued a formal statement that the commissioning parade, uncharacteristically, held among them, a volunteer, in Habwela Hichilema.





Now this makes utter mockery of the facts so far available.



We all know what a commissioning parade is. We also know the enlisting of non-commissioned officers parade is and we also know the graduation of any individuals that may participate in the skills and volunteer programs thst are undertaken by the Zambia National Service (ZNS).





I’m also aware that the ZNS announced and stated that it is expected to launch a Voluntary Skills Training Programme to equip young Zambians with practical skills and foster self-reliance.





The program, is seeking over K17 million from the Ministry of Defence, is expected to begin with an intake of 1,092 youths, with seven selected from each of the country’s 156 constituencies.





Now Hamasaka wants to convince the nation, that the commissioned officer, Habwela Hichilema, was in fact a mere volunteer that participated in a program that has NOT started and proceeded to train with officer cadets since 2024 and graduated and was commissioned in full officer cadet uniform?





The lies, the secrecy, the camouflage may bear the true intentions of President Hichilema.





If President Hichilema was sincere with his intentions, it would have been like founding President, Kenneth Kaunda, who openly allowed his children to go for national service training and Panji and Wezi were proud to proceed for full military training and career and became commissioned officers who rose through the ranks!





If President Hichilema sought to lead from the front, Habwela would have been celebrated, but the story broke, not from the State or ZNS, but from social-media with a poor phone camera picture!





Hamasaka, we are not children!



Hamasaka is lying that Habwela was a volunteer and was merely part of the commissioning parade.





In Zambia, only those who join Zambia Combined Cadet Forces and The Zambia Territorial Force (Home Guard) can hold the same rank and join the commisdioning parade as officers in the Zambia Army, ZAF or ZNS; this is the law.





I know President Hichilema enjoys breaking the law and regularly disregards procedures, but

I sincerely think this case is not one of them.

It’s the handling of a sensitive matter.





It’s also a clear case of the usual incompetent Hichilema’s media team, attempting to diffuse an explosive situation but ending up fueling the saga with unresearched and poorly crafted cover-up answers.