HAMAUNDU DEFENDS TRANSPARENCY OF ZNS RECRUITMENT AMID MPS’ COMPLAINTS

By: Sun FM TV Reporter

The Ministry of Defense has dismissed as unhealthy and unfortunate allegations that the 2025 Zambia National Service (ZNS) recruitment was not transparent, following complaints from some Members of Parliament that their constituencies were excluded.

Speaking to Sun FM TV News, Ministry of Defense Permanent Secretary Mambo Hamaundu explained that the recruitment process was inclusive and followed a clear structure that began with Ward Development Committees and Constituency Development Fund (CDF) teams.

He added that names were submitted to district administrations, then forwarded to provincial offices before reaching the Ministry of Defense.

Mr. Hamaundu stressed that all constituencies were equally represented in the recruitment, which targeted 1,092 individuals nationwide, with each constituency allocated 7 slots — 4 males and 3 females.

The Permanent Secretary described suggestions that some constituencies had only two candidates selected as mischievous, urging aggrieved MPs to engage the ministry directly rather than resorting to social media.

His comment comes after Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa described the ZNS recruitment list as a joke, unfair, segregative, and an act of corruption.

#SunFmTvNews