HAMUKALE COMMENDS GOVERNMENT’S DECISION TO EXPORT MAIZE





AGRICULTURE Economist, Edify Hamukale, has commended the government for approving the export of over 500,000 metric tonnes of surplus maize.



‎

Dr Hamukale observed that this significant export opportunity is expected to increase the country’s foreign exchange earnings and contribute to the growth of the agricultural sector.



‎

He noted that exporting over 500,000 metric tonnes of surplus maize will capitalise on a bumper harvest of over 3 million tonnes, which was recorded in the recent farming season.



‎

‎Dr Hamukale added that exporting maize will contribute to Zambia’s gross domestic product.





‎”This strategic move would not only enhance foreign exchange earnings but also create new opportunities for economic growth,” Dr Hamukale said.



Zanis