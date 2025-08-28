HAMUKALE COMMENDS GOVERNMENT’S DECISION TO EXPORT MAIZE
AGRICULTURE Economist, Edify Hamukale, has commended the government for approving the export of over 500,000 metric tonnes of surplus maize.
Dr Hamukale observed that this significant export opportunity is expected to increase the country’s foreign exchange earnings and contribute to the growth of the agricultural sector.
He noted that exporting over 500,000 metric tonnes of surplus maize will capitalise on a bumper harvest of over 3 million tonnes, which was recorded in the recent farming season.
Dr Hamukale added that exporting maize will contribute to Zambia’s gross domestic product.
”This strategic move would not only enhance foreign exchange earnings but also create new opportunities for economic growth,” Dr Hamukale said.
Zanis