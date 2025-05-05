HANDS OFF CAPTAIN IBRAHIM  TRAORÉ’, SOCIALIST YOUTH LEAGUE WARNS WEST

HANDS OFF TRAORÉ’, SOCIALIST YOUTH LEAGUE WARNS WEST



Lusaka… Sunday May 4, 2025 – The Socialist Party’s National Youth League has issued a condemnation of alleged foreign interference in Burkina Faso, accusing the United States and France of plotting to unseat transitional leader Captain Ibrahim Traoré.



In a statement earlier today, Youth League Chairperson for Information and Publicity, Dr. Joseph Musonda, warned that Western powers are “once again sharpening their imperialist claws” to derail African sovereignty in the Sahel region.



“Their mission is clear: to overthrow a people’s leader and install a puppet to dance to the rhythms of Washington and Paris,” charged Dr. Musonda.



Drawing historical parallels, Dr. Musonda referenced the assassinations of revolutionary African leaders, including Thomas Sankara, Patrice Lumumba, and Muammar Gaddafi, arguing that their true crime was resisting colonial and neo-colonial control.



“We watched in history as Captain Thomas Sankara; a beacon of African dignity and pride, was gunned down for daring to dream of an independent Africa,” he stated.



“The NATO-led assassination of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 was another message: unite Africa, and you’ll be branded a madman.”



He urged Zambian youth not to remain indifferent to the political developments in Burkina Faso, saying the destabilisation of that country was part of a broader attempt to derail pan-African progress.



“If we remain silent now, we will be complicit again,” Dr. Musonda said.



“Let us rise with clarity and conviction that imperialist hands must be taken off Captain Traoré, the Sahel and our Africa!”



Burkina Faso, under Traoré’s transitional leadership since a 2022 military takeover, has distanced itself from Western military partnerships.



Traoré has aligned more closely with regional counterparts in Mali and Niger, forming a tripartite alliance often described as anti-imperialist.