HANDS OFF DR. M’MEMBE, SOCIALIST STUDENTS MOVEMENT WARNS

….says we won’t sit idle and watch you destroy a good man

Lusaka, Sunday, August 6, 2023 ( Smart Eagles)

The Socialist Party Students Movement has called for an end to the intimidation and harassment of party President Dr Fred M’membe.

Speaking, Saturday, Chairperson for the movement Joseph Musonda said the students will not tolerate the trend to continue.

Mr Musonda said Dr M’membe has been a victim of ill treatment ranging from political violence among others.

He urged the students movement to start a campaign dubbed ” take the hands off our president, enough is enough.”

Mr Musonda said regardless of what will happen, Dr M’membe will be given the full support and solidarity.

“We are angry in the manner the state has been treating our President. Even if you are not a socialist, you can see the injustice that has been done against our President. Just recently you saw the political violence in Mkushi, Serenje, Chitimukulu, Mwansabombwe Luapula province. The President has always complained to the relevant authorities. The SP President has always complained to the relevant authorities. But he has been treated as the instigator,” he said.

Mr Musonda mentioned that the mismanagement of the Agriculture Sector is of great concern because the students have parents who are farmers.

He lamented on the way street vendors in the Central Business District were treated by Government

Mr Musonda is of the view that Government needed to engage the vendors first before taking action.

He further expressed concern over the alleged grand theft in the current Government.

“Our Leader was warming them about these signs, we saw what happened in Luapula where we have precious minerals being plundered by few individuals. The principles of Socialism is to distribute wealth equally. We desire a peaceful and fair future that is just.

“Our fight has never been against the UPND, we are against a System that has oppressed the people. We think the system that we have allowed to govern us has failed,” he said.

Mr Musonda has also commented on he termed as the labour Crisis.

“We have a labour Crisis for example in the health sector, we have over 1,024 licenced doctors that are unemployed and Govermment is proposing to employ 256 doctors. This is the reason we are saying that the system we have out in place has failed us,” he said.

He stated that alleged abuse of state institutions to Punish perceived political opponents must be stopped.

“We have all seen that there is a summon that has been given to our president. We must stand up and do what is right. We have seen how this Government has abused the Judiciary and the law enforcement agencies,” he said.