‘Hands off Mkwanazi’: Durban Protests escalate in support of General Nhlanhla

General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi shook South Africa this week. He bravely blew the whistle on deep corruption and crime networks. His revelations exposed shocking details that many suspected but never proved. South Africans, tired of injustice, praised his courage.

Public trust soared as Mkhwanazi risked everything for truth. Meanwhile, officials scrambled to manage the fallout. Citizens watched closely, desperate for accountability. His words sparked national debate and inspired hope for real change.

But as the government hesitated, public frustration grew stronger. Calls for action turned into loud demands. Soon, the people decided silence was no longer an option.

Durban Protests escalate in support of General Nhlanhla Mkwanazi

Streets exploded with protests as citizens gathered to support General Nhlanhla. Actress Deli Malinga shared, “Durban in support of General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi after he blew a whistle of crime and corruption.” Crowds waved banners and chanted, demanding justice and change.

President Ramaphosa’s recent address only fueled the fire. Many felt his words lacked urgency and sincerity. Protesters accused the government of ignoring the truth and protecting the corrupt. Tensions rose quickly, but the energy stayed focused on unity. South Africans from every walk of life joined in.

The message was loud: they stand with Mkhwanazi. Roads filled, voices roared, and hope spread. For many, this protest means more than politics—it’s a fight for a better future. By nightfall, Durban’s spirit refused to fade. Protesters vowed to keep marching until their voices spark real reform.

What Ramaphosa said

President Ramaphosa addressed the nation, urging calm and patience regarding General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s explosive revelations. He acknowledged public anger but stressed that investigations take time. Ramaphosa promised accountability and transparency, yet avoided naming individuals or confirming details.

His words felt cautious, focusing more on stability than action. Many South Africans were left frustrated, viewing his speech as too diplomatic and lacking urgency. Critics accused him of protecting powerful figures and failing to confront corruption directly.