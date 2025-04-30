HAPPY BIRTHDAY FTJ, YOUR LEGACY ENDURES- Dr Nevers Mumba

Dr Nevers Sekwila Mumba writes…



HAPPY BIRTHDAY FTJ, YOUR LEGACY ENDURES.



Today, we remember a giant of a man, Dr. Frederick Chiluba, on his birthday. His unwavering courage and conviction continue to inspire us. Dr. Chiluba fearlessly championed the rights of workers and empowered Zambians through entrepreneurship, leaving an indelible mark on our nation’s history.



As a master orator, he amplified the voices of the voiceless, and his leadership was marked by humility and a deep commitment to the people. His contributions to conflict resolution in the sub-region and efforts towards Zambia’s economic relief, including the HIPC completion point, are a testament to his vision for a better Zambia.



Dr. Chiluba’s legacy extends far beyond his accomplishments, though. He was a man of faith, and his declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation remains a defining aspect of our national identity. His faith was not just a public declaration, but a guiding principle that shaped his leadership and decisions.



Despite his many achievements however Dr. Chiluba left behind a mixed multitude of Zambians regarding their opinions of him and his Presidency. Despite having a large number of Zambians who loved and believed in him, most Zambians with positive sentiments about our second republican President have had their voices drowned out by those who choose to treat his legacy with disdain. Yet, I believe that the time that his name will be restored and for his legacy to get a fair review is fast approaching. A new wave of leaders and citizens who understand the value of his vision, his courage, and his commitment to the people is stating to emerge and speak more fairly about the achievements of this great Son of Zambia.



Recently, I came across a video of one of his dear sons, Darlington Chiluba, that went viral on social media, sparking a lot of interest and debate regarding and around President Frederick Chiluba and his legacy. The video filled me with such great pride, as I realised that through the Darlingtons of this world, President Chiluba’s wisdom and his humility is still eloquently speaking to us and try as they may, the nay sayers will not ever be able to extinguish the light that President FTJ carried.



Yes, we dare not forget what a man we had among us. His legacy lives on, and it’s up to us to ensure that his impact is celebrated and built upon for generations to come.



Rest in peace, Mr. President. Your legacy endures.