*HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAMA VERA CHILUBA*



On this special occasion, the MMD extends its heartfelt birthday wishes to Mama Vera Tembo Chiluba, former First Lady of the Republic of Zambia.





As a pillar of strength during the formative years of Zambia’s multi-party democracy, Mama Vera Chiluba exemplified dignity, compassion, and selfless service. Through her tireless efforts, she brought visibility and dignity to the role of First Lady, championing the rights of women and children across the country.





A shining part of her legacy is the Hope Foundation, which she founded to empower vulnerable women and support orphans through education, health, and social welfare programs. Her vision and generosity through this initiative touched countless lives and continue to inspire acts of service and nation building.





Mama Vera Chiluba also made history as one of the few First Ladies in Africa to transition into elected office, serving as a Member of Parliament and later as Deputy Minister. Her continued dedication to public service reaffirmed her lifelong commitment to the ideals of the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD)—the party that ushered in democratic governance in Zambia.





As the MMD, we salute her legacy and thank her for her immense contributions to our party and the nation at large. We wish her continued good health, peace, and blessings.





Happy Birthday, Mama Vera Chiluba!

You remain a treasured symbol of grace and purpose.





Issued by:



Mulondiwa Muyoche

Operation Save MMD – Spokesperson