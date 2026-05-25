HAPPY REFLECTION DAY ZAMBIA; THERE IS LITTLE TO CELEBRATE – Kalaba

HAPPY REFLECTION DAY ZAMBIA; THERE IS LITTLE TO CELEBRATE



Country men and Women,

Today we join the rest of Africa in commemorating the Africa Freedom Day. While this day is such an important one in the calendar of our liberation movement, it is appropriate that we reflect rather than celebrate.





We find ourselves in an uncomfortable space where the only true wish is for Zambia to be free indeed from self imposed legacy challenges.



I ask, how can we celebrate this freedom when we are struggling to respect ideological differences that are supposed to strengthen the very essence of our democracy?





How can we celebrate this freedom purchased at a great price, yet Zambian citizens can’t freely exercise their freedom of conscience, freedom of association and freedom of assembly?





I ask again, how do we celebrate this freedom when citizens are denied their constitutional right to contest as independent candidates, and when they do, they suffer brutality at the hands of those who are supposed to be champions and custodians of our democracy?





On this Africa Freedom Day, let it be a moment of reflection rather than a moment of celebration.



Let me end by urging all well meaning Zambians to make August 13, the real Africa Freedom Day and the second Zambian independence day.



Happy Reflection Day!