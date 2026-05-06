Hapunda Unveils Issue-Based Agenda for New Chongwe West Seat



CHONGWE – Brian Hapunda has pledged to bring issue-based and effective leadership to the newly created Chongwe West Constituency, calling on voters to back a development-focused agenda in the 13 August 2026 General Election.





Speaking on his vision for the constituency, Hapunda said residents of Chongwe West deserve leadership centered on practical solutions rather than political rhetoric.





“Chongwe feeds Lusaka, yet our farmers lack title, our youth lack jobs, and our clinics lack staff. We need leadership that debates solutions, not insults,” Hapunda said.



“No drama. Just delivery. The people of Chongwe West deserve a representative who listens, engages, and acts decisively on the challenges affecting everyday lives.”





The new constituency, carved out of Chongwe Constituency under the Electoral Commission of Zambia 2026 delimitation exercise, enters the electoral map as a significant battleground with 53,269 registered voters spread across 10 wards.





The wards include Kasenga, Kasisi, Chinkuli, Ntandabale, Palabana, Madido, Ngwerere, Kapwayambale, Kanakantapa, and Chainda, with Madido Ward holding the highest number of registered voters at 14,547, followed by Ntandabale Ward with 9,267 and Palabana Ward with 6,438.





Hapunda said the constituency’s unique mix of agriculture, peri-urban settlements, and growing youth population demands bold and responsive leadership.





“This is a constituency rich in potential but underserved in opportunity. Our farmers need land security, our roads need investment, markets need access, and our young people need jobs and skills. Chongwe West can become a model constituency if leadership puts people first,” he said.





As one of Lusaka Province’s emerging constituencies, Chongwe West faces mounting pressure on infrastructure, land administration, health services, and employment creation issues likely to dominate the campaign trail ahead of 2026.





With political parties beginning to position candidates in newly delimited seats, Hapunda’s message seeks to frame the election around governance, service delivery, and constituency development.





“On 13 August 2026, the choice will be clear continue with politics of promises, or choose leadership that delivers measurable change. I am ready to be that voice for Chongwe West,” Hapunda added.



For voters across Chongwe West’s ten wards, the 2026 election is shaping up to be more than a contest of personalities it may well become a referendum on who offers the clearest roadmap for the constituency’s future.