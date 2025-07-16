Harare among Africa’s least liveable cities

The annual report, compiled by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), measures cities based on stability, healthcare, education, infrastructure, and environment, key indicators that affect overall quality of life.

The Global Livability Index evaluates cities based on over 30 indicators across five core categories: stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure. Stability measures crime levels, civil unrest, and the threat of conflict.

Healthcare assesses the quality and availability of public and private services. Culture and environment consider factors like climate, recreational options, and personal freedoms.

Education is judged by access to quality public and private schooling, while infrastructure focuses on roads, transport, housing, and global connectivity. These combined metrics provide a snapshot of how liveable a city is for its residents.

Most African nations are grappling with persistent economic pressures, insecurity, and strained public services.

In many of these cities, ongoing political unrest, insecurity, limited access to quality healthcare, and under-resourced education systems contribute to poor livability scores.

In Nigeria, cities like Lagos and Port Harcourt continue to suffer from overcrowding, inadequate healthcare systems, and rising crime rates, while Zimbabwe’s capital, Harare, remains burdened by hyperinflation, aging infrastructure, and limited access to essential services.

Algeria and Libya have also been named among the world’s most difficult places to live, joining Nigeria and Zimbabwe in a ranking that highlights the pressures facing several African cities.

For example, Tripoli in Libya continues to struggle with the effects of prolonged conflict and weakened institutions, while Algiers faces structural economic challenges and restrictions on civil liberties.

These issues are compounded by inadequate infrastructure and housing conditions that fall short of global standards.

Cities at the bottom of the liveability rankings are predominantly located in the Middle East and Africa, reflecting persistent instability, limited infrastructure, and constrained access to quality services.