Harare Man Endures 16 Years Of Abuse From Wife Over Alleged Barrenness

A Harare man has been freed from a 16-year nightmare of abuse after a civil court granted him a protection order against his own wife, who allegedly tormented him over his supposed barrenness. The case, heard before Magistrate Ashton Dube, has shed a stark light on a long-running domestic ordeal where verbal and physical attacks became a daily reality for Mr Leonard Tamiwa.

Mr Tamiwa recounted to the court how his marriage to Thokozile Sibanda descended from peace into a relentless campaign of degradation. He described a home environment where he was made to feel less than a man, a target for constant insults and mockery. The abuse, which began subtly, intensified over the years, leaving him living in constant fear.

“I have lived in fear and shame. I cannot eat properly or sleep in peace. I have been a prisoner in my own house,” Mr Tamiwa revealed.

The situation became intolerably public, with his alleged shortcomings becoming a topic of discussion amongst their neighbours, compounding his humiliation.

Allegations of Witchcraft and Public Humiliation

The court heard that the abuse was not confined to private insults. Mr Tamiwa stated that his wife eventually threw his personal belongings out of the matrimonial home, a property he had built with his late wife. He testified,

“She told me that I am useless and that I have no right to live in that house because I am not man enough.”

He further alleged that the violence and abuse extended to his wife’s relatives. In a shocking twist, Thokozile Sibanda did not deny the assaults. She admitted to lashing out, but justified her actions by making extraordinary claims about her husband’s health. She stated, “I was angry because he could not satisfy me. He is not a man. I even believe he was bewitched because, at one point, I saw worms coming out of his manhood.”

Adding another layer of complexity to the case, Mr Tamiwa informed the court that Sibanda was actively trying to prevent his three children from his previous marriage from benefiting from his estate. This, he argued, demonstrated a deeper cruelty and a desire to erase his legacy.

He vehemently denied all of Sibanda’s allegations, pointing to the fact that he had successfully fathered children before their union.

“I am a healthy man, I had three children before I met her. I don’t know what she is talking about,” he told the magistrate. “She is just trying to embarrass me because I reported her to the police and brought her to court.”

After considering the harrowing testimony from both parties, Magistrate Ashton Dube saw fit to grant the protection order to Mr Tamiwa and advised the couple to seek professional counselling in an attempt to address the deep-seated issues that have plagued their marriage for nearly two decades.